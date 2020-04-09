Connected card is designed for the customers who are self-isolating during the coronavirus emergency and are dependent on others for shopping

Starling Bank introduces Connected card for cashless payments amid COVID-19 emergency. (Credit: Pixabay/William Iven)

UK-based digital bank Starling Bank has introduced Connected card, a second card enabling customers connect to their existing account and allow anyone to pay for groceries and other essential items on their behalf.

The bank has designed the Connected card for the customers who are self-isolating during the coronavirus emergency and are dependent on friends, neighbours and community volunteers for their shopping.

Starling Bank founder and CEO Anne Boden said: “We know that getting in groceries and other essential items is a challenge for those who are self-isolating during the coronavirus emergency.

“So we came up with a solution to help our customers pay for supplies bought for them by trusted friends and neighbours without the hassle of transferring money or handling cash.

“Together with mobile cheque deposits, which we launched earlier this week, we’re working hard to help our customers at this difficult time.”

Starling Bank customers can apply for the Connected card through the bank’s app

According to the company, the cards prevents the need for IOUs, cash, contact, cheques or the exchange of sort codes and account numbers.

The Connected card is a secure offering protected by a PIN and facilitates users to spend in-store and not online has a balance limit of £200

The bank said that its personal account customers can apply for a Connected card on their Starling Bank app, and the card would be delivered to their registered address within 3 to 5 working days.

In addition, its Connected card is expected to provide the account holder with control over their money when they are not in position to visit the stores personally.

Starling Bank is a mobile-only challenger bank that offers personal, business, joint and euro current accounts through banking app on Android and iOS platforms.

The Starling Marketplace provides customers with in-app access to a selection of third-party financial services.

Recently, the bank launched mobile cheque deposits to enable customers simply snap a photo of a cheque on their smartphone and then deposit it via the app.