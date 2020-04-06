First digital-only bank to offer mobile cheque deposits

Starling Bank office in Cardiff. (Credit: Starling Bank)

Starling Bank is launching mobile cheque deposits. To use the new feature, customers simply snap a photo of a cheque on their smartphone and then deposit it via the app. It’s simple, convenient and secure. Just click and bank.

Cheque imaging will be available to all Starling customers this week with UK personal, joint, sole trader or limited company business accounts. The service works for all cheques of up to a value of £500. Customers will still have the option to use a free postal service to process any cheque or cheques over £500 by popping their cheques in the post for free.

Anne Boden, CEO and founder of Starling Bank said: “There’s no better time to launch mobile cheque imaging than now. It enables customers to do even more from their smartphone, at home. With thousands of cheques deposited with us every month, we know this will be a huge help to our customers.”

Customers need to have the latest version of the Starling Bank app in order to access cheque imaging.

Source: Company Press Release