The new Samsung Pay Card leverages Curve’s unique technology, along with Mastercard’s global footprint, to offer enhanced banking experience

The new Samsung Pay Card, powered by Curve. (Credit: SAMSUNG.)

Samsung Electronics has rolled out its new Samsung Pay Card, powered by Curve, in association with the global payments technology firm Mastercard.

The company said that its new Samsung Pay Card is capable of providing users with complete control over their spending, with only one simple to use digital-first card.

The new card leverages Curve’s unique technology, along with Mastercard’s global footprint, to offer enhanced banking experience for the users through their Samsung smartphone and smartwatch.

Samsung UK and Ireland corporate vice-president Conor Pierce said: “Now, more than ever, people need a secure payment solution they can rely on. We’re excited to be able to put the control back into our customers’ hands, by launching Samsung Pay Card.

“At Samsung we believe in the power of innovation and, through our partnership with Curve, the Samsung Pay Card brings a series of pioneering features that will change the way that our customers manage their spending, with their Samsung smartphone and smartwatch at the heart of it. This is the future of banking and we look forward to continuing this journey with our customers.”

Samsung Pay Card deploys Curve technology to consolidate all the Mastercard and Visa banking cards in one place, refining the banking experience, eliminating the need for changing between the banks.

The unique ‘Go Back in Time’ functionality of the offering is said to enable customers to move transactions from one card to another after they are done, providing more flexibility and control of their spending.

Leveraging Curve’s advanced platform, and protection from the Samsung Knox, the Samsung Pay Card will cover all major credit and debit cards from Mastercard and Visa in the UK.

The new offering combines the usage of existing AMEX and loyalty cards through Samsung Pay, providing the customers with one-stop-shop.

Curve founder and CEO Shachar Bialick said: “The Samsung Pay Card, powered by Curve, changes the game for customers in the UK. By bringing Curve’s unique technology to Samsung devices it empowers millions of Samsung customers to take control of their money, access more choice, and enjoy a banking experience like never before, across all their accounts, without the need to switch banks or limit themselves to only one bank, all from the palm of their hand.

“Curve is already making big waves in the fintech industry and we are delighted to partner with such an innovative company and bring our powerful digital banking platform to millions of Samsung customers, improving their financial experience.”