Launching later this year, the unique payment solution will offer customers a simple and flexible way to control their money, with the ability to link their favourite loyalty and bank cards in one convenient place

Samsung Pay Card. (Credit: SAMSUNG)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd has today announced a new partnership between Samsung Pay, the digital banking platform Curve, one of Europe’s leading fintechs, and Mastercard to launch the Samsung Pay Card.

The all-new digital payment solution will offer Samsung customers greater flexibility and control when managing their finances by offering a single view of spend, whilst also enabling a simple and secure way to pay.

With the ability to sync multiple loyalty and bank cards in one place, the Samsung Pay Card powered by Curve, will offer customers a true digital wallet experience, all through the convenience of their mobile device.

The partnership with Curve is the first of its kind in Europe for Samsung Pay, and the unique card and digital offering will provide all these benefits, and more, when Samsung Pay Card officially launches in the UK later this year.

“We are delighted to announce this new partnership with Curve, coming together to provide a new payment solution for Samsung customers which will be available via Samsung Pay later this year” said Conor Pierce, Corporate Vice-President of Samsung UK & Ireland.

“At Samsung, our customers are at the heart of everything we do, which is why we strive to create the best technology, services and solutions. The Samsung Pay Card powered by Curve will allow us to expand our Samsung Pay offering, giving our loyal customers even greater benefits and rewards than ever before.”

Shachar Bialick, Founder and CEO of Curve said; “Both Samsung and Curve are doing remarkable things in their industries, this new partnership sees two of the most innovative companies in the world collaborate on an exciting product that undoubtedly will raise the bar for Fintech globally.

“We are delighted to be able to offer Curve’s unique benefits to customers of one of the world’s biggest brands and enable customers to access a significantly greater range of banking services leading to a healthier financial life with Samsung Pay.”

Source: Company Press Release