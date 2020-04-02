The new combined company Nomura Greentech will operate from locations in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Zurich, and Paris

Nomura Holding America has completed its acquisition of Greentech Capital (Greentech), an investment banking firm focused on sustainable technology and infrastructure.

As previously announced in December 2019, Nomura has integrated Greentech businesses into its global investment banking franchise and rebranded the firm as ‘Nomura Greentech’.

The new combined company Nomura Greentech is expected to maintain its global foot-print, operating from located in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Zurich, and Paris.

Greentech founder and managing partner and Nomura Greentech head Jeff McDermott said: “Nomura Greentech enables our global clients to accelerate their growth and profitability by capitalizing on the significant opportunities in sustainable technology and infrastructure.

“We have a full suite of product capabilities across geographies to provide our clients with holistic solutions. I am delighted to lead this highly experienced team and to create even more value for our clients.”

The transaction will strengthen Nomura’s commitment towards delivering value

The acquisition is expected to provide Nomura’s existing client base with additional access to deep domain expertise.

Nomura said that the transaction will strengthen its commitment towards delivering value to its international client base, advancing the growth of technologies and infrastructure.

Americas Investment Banking head Mike Rintoul “We are excited to complete our acquisition of Greentech, which is the leading M&A advisor in clean energy and energy smart technologies.

“Nomura remains committed to strengthening our investment banking capabilities globally and the establishment of Nomura Greentech represents a substantial addition to our domain expertise. Sustainability and ESG are key themes in today’s society and we look forward to continuing to support our clients in these areas.”

In February last year, Nomura had announced investing in a venture established by Brevan Howard, called AIM², which specializes in building Artificial Intelligence-powered solutions for the finance industry.