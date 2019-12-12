The proposed acquisition is expected to provide Nomura’s existing client base with additional access to deep domain expertise

Image: Nomura to acquire Greentech. Photo: Courtesy of Linus Schütz from Pixabay.

Japanese financial firm Nomura will acquire Greentech Capital Advisors, an investment banking firm that serves clients across energy, industrial, and resource infrastructure.

The proposed acquisition is expected to provide Nomura’s existing client base with additional access to deep domain expertise, and offers a wide range of product capabilities, international reach, and direct access to Asian markets for Greentech.

Nomura is a financial services group that operates across four business divisions, including retail, asset management, global markets and investment banking (wholesale), and merchant banking.

Nomura Holdings deputy president and group Co-COO and incoming CEO Kentaro Okuda said: “Nomura’s acquisition of Greentech demonstrates our commitment to provide unique value to our clients by connecting markets east and west, forging new paths for our clients across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia to deliver sustainable technologies across the globe.

“This transaction represents a key step towards strengthening Nomura’s global investment banking capabilities and enhances our presence in the Americas as well as our growing Power, Utilities, and Infrastructure practice in EMEA.”

Nomura Greentech will operate as Nomura’s US investment banking franchise

Under the terms of the transaction agreement, Greentech will be renamed Nomura Greentech, following the completion of the transaction, which is expected to happen on 31 March 2020, subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approvals.

In addition, Nomura Greentech will operate as part of Nomura’s Americas Investment Banking franchise. It will also supported by the existing platform of Nomura and collaboration with its investment banking and global markets to better serve the clients.

Founded in 2009, with offices in New York, San Francisco, and Zurich, Greentech is a major financial and strategic advisor in sustainable technology and infrastructure,

Greentech founder and managing partner Jeff McDermott said: “Our mission has been to create value for clients amidst this disruption by being the best specialist global advisory firm focused on M&A and capital raising. As Greentech has grown alongside these trends over the last ten years, it became very clear that Asia is going to be the largest and fastest growing region that requires our expertise.

“By partnering with Nomura, we remain committed to helping our global clients accelerate their growth and profitability, while simultaneously offering them a full suite of product capabilities across geographies in order to address their needs better.”