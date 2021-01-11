New TruID solution leverages the Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology for digital verification of customer identity

Emirates NBD introduces TruID digital solution for identity verification. (Credit: Dean Moriarty from Pixabay.)

Emirates NBD has introduced a new contactless NFC technology solution, dubbed TruID, for customers opening new bank account using its Mobile Banking App.

Dubai’s state-owned banking firm claimed that it is the first bank in the (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region to allow customers have their documents verified using TruID solution.

NBD TruID digital identity verification solution senior executive vice president Suvo Sarkar said: “As a front-runner in digital banking innovation, Emirates NBD continues to leverage technology to deliver superior customer experiences.

“Our mobile account opening service is being increasingly used by customers to open a new account instantly from their smartphones and this new verification solution ensures a more secure and robust process.”

Emirates NBD developed TruID solution together with VisionLabs and Smart Engines

The new TruID solution leverages (Near-Field Communication) NFC technology to retrieve information from chips embedded in the documents and extract data to automatically fill the digital account application.

Apple users are allowed to scan their biometric passports using the NFC technology, while Android users can avail electronic reading of both Emirates ID and their biometric passports.

Emirates NBD has developed the TruID digital identity verification solution as part of its collaboration with fintechs VisionLabs and Smart Engines.

VisionLabs international development director Anton Nazarkin BV said: “I am proud that VisionLabs has become a part of the bank’s technology stack and would like to thank Emirates NBD team for their efforts in creating this next generation banking solution with us.

“I am sure that the positive experience with our KYC solution will enable further expansion of services based on biometrics in the bank for its customers and employees.”

In November last year, Emirates NBD has introduced businessONLINE, its next-generation global corporate banking platform.