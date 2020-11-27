The new omnichannel platform will deliver a full suite of cash management, trade finance and liquidity management solutions to the bank’s clients

Emirates NBD has introduced next-generation global corporate banking platform. (Credit: Emirates NBD Bank PJSC)

Emirates NBD, a major bank in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region, has introduced its next-generation global corporate banking platform called businessONLINE.

The new group-wide, single instance and omnichannel platform has been developed to provide a full suite of cash management, trade finance and liquidity management solutions to the clients of the bank.

The clients range from small and medium-sized businesses to large corporations and government institutions.

Emirates NBD’s new global digital transaction banking ecosystem enables to simplify working capital management and streamline complex operations.

It will help provide full visibility to businesses across financial relationships, accounts, and activities, thereby offering a single view across all the markets.

The new platform also allows clients to undertake cross-border transactions seamlessly and access a consolidated view of their balances across regions and currencies, as well as provide tailor-made advice to their business requirements.

businessONLINE also provides seamless integration with multiple technology partners to address the inconvenience and potentially high costs associated with maintaining separate system interfaces. The aggregation model facilitates one-stop access to businesses for several banking products.

The Enterprise Resource Management (ERP) solution, powered by leading technology provider SAP, enables businessONLINE to meet all operational requirements of small to medium-sized businesses.

The platform helps to conduct operations and cash flow through a suite of services that cover accounting, sales, inventory, purchasing and CRM.

In addition, the platform offers enhanced data such as detailed account statements, customisable reports, real-time alerts and notifications and online transaction advice download.

Emirates NBD corporate and institutional banking group head and senior executive vice president Ahmed Al Qassim said: “As the region’s digital banking leader and trusted provider of smart business-friendly solutions, we are pleased to support our corporate and business clients with a single-window, seamless, secure and agile platform to support all their banking needs, across geographies.”

In June this year, Bank of America reportedly acquired a stake of 1.51% in Emirates NBD, a Dubai government-owned bank, for AED900m ($245m).