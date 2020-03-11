Incremental Learning technology addresses the advancement required for current machine learning models in adapting to the changes in fraud patterns

ACI Worldwide introduces Incremental Learning to enhance fraud protection. (Credit: Pixabay/Pete Linforth)

ACI Worldwide, a provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, has launched ‘Incremental Learning’ a new technology to enhance fraud protection for merchants, financial institutions and its customers.

The company has filed a patent application for its new Incremental Learning technology, which is implemented in machine learning models within the company’s fraud prevention solutions, including Proactive Risk Manager and ACI ReD Shield.

Proactive Risk Manager delivers enterprise fraud management capabilities and ACI ReD Shield reinforces the companies secure eCommerce and merchant fraud management capabilities.

ACI Worldwide data science director Jimmy Hennessy said: “Traditional machine learning models in many cases are not sufficient to stop fraudsters in their tracks. As fraudsters become more sophisticated, we need to continuously advance our models to beat them at their own game.

“Our global data science team has created a game-changing piece of machine learning technology that can be seamlessly integrated and future-proofs the precision and operational efficiency for over 5,000 institutions protected by our solutions today.”

ACI Worldwide offers machine learning models for real-time fraud protection

ACI said that its Incremental Learning technology addresses a considerable advancement over current machine learning models, which has to be reoriented with change in fraud patterns.

The machine learning models of its new solution are capable of making small adjustments on a continuous basis to remain relevant with changing behaviours of fraudsters and genuine consumers.

According to tests conducted on data from three major retail customers for 13 month, traditionally trained models degraded after three months, while ACI’s incremental models maintained their performance throughout the test period.

The company claimed that its machine learning models are designed to analyse all available features and data points, and convert them into intelligence to build customer profiles, spot fraud signals and fight against evolving fraud threats, along with real-time flagging of anomalies for immediately action.

ACI Worldwide payments intelligence head Fabian Gloerfeld said: “We are the first vendor globally to roll out the new Incremental Learning technology across the merchants, payments and financial services sectors.

“The new capability is a realization of ACI’s multi-year investments and will further enhance our sophisticated fraud monitoring and prevention solutions to help customers to dramatically reduce payments fraud.”