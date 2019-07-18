ACI Worldwide, a leading global provider of real-time, any-to-any electronic payment solutions for banks, intermediaries, merchants and corporates, announced an international relationship with Worldpay, a global leader in payments processing technology and solutions.

Image: Worldpay will use ACI’s UP eCommerce Payments solution to accelerate the roll-out of alternative payment methods to its global merchant network. Photo: courtesy of Nattanan Kanchanaprat from Pixabay.

Worldpay will utilize ACI’s award-winning UP eCommerce Payments solution to accelerate the roll-out of Alternative Payment Methods (APMs) to its global merchant network.

Worldpay accepts more than 300 payment types, and will use ACI’s UP eCommerce Payments solution to broaden the number of APMs available in different regions across the globe, alongside speeding up time to market for merchants. The relationship will enable Worldpay to further deepen its commitment to innovation and the development of new strategic products and services.

ACI’s UP eCommerce Payments is an integrated payments gateway and risk management solution that gives merchants access to an extensive global payments network for cross-border payment processing and local acquiring solutions, coupled with advanced business intelligence tools and sophisticated real-time fraud prevention capabilities.

ACI’s solution supports hundreds of ways to pay across more than 160 countries; it is built using a flexible, platform-based, open payments architecture that is available via a single point of integration. Payments setup can be configured to suit clients’ individual needs, without additional infrastructure costs or multiple integrations.

“Working with a proven leader like ACI Worldwide not only enables us to offer our clients fast and seamless access to a growing number of APMs in new markets, it allows Worldpay to focus even more on developing new innovative services and technology solutions,” commented Asif Ramji, chief product and marketing officer at Worldpay.

“As more of our merchants expand into cross-border and cross-channel trade, offering local payment types that are recognized, trusted and utilized by consumers is an increasingly important factor for business success.”

“Industry research shows that offering the top three payment methods in any market, rather than only the top one, can increase merchants’ conversion rates up to 30 percent,” said Benny Tadele, vice president – Merchant Solutions, ACI Worldwide.

“In Europe, this is particularly important, with a wide selection of payment preferences, including traditional cards, e-wallets and mobile wallets, online bank transfers and invoices. Today, payment methods once described as nascent can quickly become mainstream, especially in a mobile-first world. UP eCommerce Payments enables Worldpay to quickly take advantage of new emerging payment trends.”

Source: Company Press Release