Wealth Enhancement Group has announced the acquisition of Atlanta, Georgia-based investment firm JOYN Advisors, for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 1991, by Geller brothers David and Matthew, the wealth management firm started developing the foundation for Behavioral Wealth Management in 2005.

David Geller is currently the chief executive officer of JOYN, while Matthew Geller is the company’s president. The company offers financial advice to high net worth individuals, private businesses and their families.

In 2016, GV Financial Advisors became JOYN and launched its Behavioral Wealth Management model. As of30 November 2019, the company held $1.3bn in assets under management. JOYN is supported by a workforce of 35 employees including 12 financial advisors.

David Geller said: “We are thrilled to partner with Wealth Enhancement Group, a firm whose infrastructure, technology and growth platforms enable us to take our services to new heights. Our mission is guiding investors, families and business owners on the path to achieve their financial goals.

“In Wealth Enhancement Group, we have found a strong ally that shares our philosophy of serving clients as their trusted advisor and advocate.”

Apart from Behavioral Wealth Management, JOYN offers investment management and wealth management including retirement, estate and tax planning, risk management, as well as strategic business liquidity services.

Wealth Enhancement Group will benefit from JOYN’s Behavioral Wealth Management, an approach that uses the psychology of human behaviour to help clients take better financial and life decisions.

JOYN Advisors will be the group’s 32nd office and will also be its first location in the Atlanta area.

The transaction is expected to be closed this April.

Wealth Enhancement Group CEO Jeff Dekko said: “JOYN has developed an outstanding team of financial professionals and innovative solutions that will benefit from our capabilities at Wealth Enhancement Group, while also augmenting our own national presence.

“We are eager to support JOYN as they work to improve the financial lives of their clients and embrace our team-based, client-centered culture. We look forward to seeing this team catalyze the expansion of our presence in the Atlanta metro area in the near future.”