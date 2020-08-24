The team will join the UBS Northeast Private Wealth market, managed by Julie Fox, located in the Washington, D.C. PWM office, reporting to Branch Manager Brendan Graham

UBS WMA Headquarters in Weehawken, NJ. (Credit: Arnapoli/Wikipedia.)

UBS Private Wealth Management (PWM) today announced that Private Wealth Advisors John Hanley, Colin McKay and Michael Francis will be joining UBS. The team collectively manages over $3 billion in client assets.

The team will join the UBS Northeast Private Wealth market, managed by Julie Fox, located in the Washington, D.C. PWM office, reporting to Branch Manager Brendan Graham.

“We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining the most productive financial advisors in the industry,” said John Mathews, Head of UHNW Americas and Private Wealth Management at UBS Global Wealth Management. “We believe we have the strongest platform for Private Wealth Advisors in the Americas, and with our suite of Ultra High Net Worth capabilities, advisors like John, Colin and Michael will be able to deliver the full power of UBS to their clients.”

Karlyn Wright, a trusts and estates specialist, Louis McCabe, a Senior Wealth Strategy Associate, and Katherine Andes, a Team Administrator, will also join the team at UBS Private Wealth Management.

“John, Colin, Michael and their team bring with them a wealth of experience serving Ultra High Net Worth clients in the Washington, D.C. area,” said Julie Fox, Northeast Private Wealth Market Head at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Washington, D.C. is an important growth market for our Private Wealth Management business. We look forward to having John, Colin, Michael and their talented team join our firm and help us expand our client offering in this key market.”

John, Colin, Michael, Karlyn, Louis and Katherine have provided notices of resignation to their current employers and will be serving out their respective garden leave periods prior to joining UBS.

John has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, having spent the last 15 years at Goldman Sachs. He graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and received an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Prior to moving into the private wealth management industry in 2010, Colin spent 10 years as an investment banker in the Bay Area focused on the technology sector. Colin leverages his investment banking experience to advise entrepreneurs and business owners on how they can coordinate their personal wealth planning opportunities with corporate liquidity events. Colin is a graduate of the University of Virginia and holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

Michael spent 10 years at Goldman Sachs working with both private and institutional clients. He graduated from the US Naval Academy with merit in 1999, serving onboard the USS Elrod (FFG 55) and as a Force Logistics Officer at Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Three in San Diego, California. After Michael’s military service, he joined Accredited Home Lenders working for the firm’s senior management team and later earned an MBA from UCLA’s Anderson School of Business.

Karlyn has spent all 20 years of her career advising and educating clients on wealth transfer strategies, multigenerational planning, income tax planning, philanthropic planning and asset protection. She began her professional career in the Personal Financial Services group at PricewaterhouseCoopers before moving to the Wealth Advisory Services group in the Goldman Sachs Family Office. Karlyn graduated from Lafayette College and Rutgers School of Law.

Source: Company Press Release