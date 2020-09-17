The collaboration is expected to enable the two companies to have one of the most substantial in-country investment banking teams in the industry

UBS Securities has signed a collaboration agreement with Colombia-based boutique investment bank INVERLINK, to offer enhanced investment banking services in the country.

The collaboration is expected to integrate the global platform and pan-Latin America expertise of UBS with local presence of INVERLINK in the Colombian market.

Together, the companies would offer investment banking services in Colombia and certain transactions in Central America and the Caribbean, in line with the relevant regulatory requirements.

Also the partnership is expected to expand the competitive advantage UBS holding in Latin America along with enhancing its coverage footprint in the region.

UBS global banking co-head Ros L’Esperance said: “With over 35 years of experience and strong relationships in the region, INVERLINK will help us unlock access to markets where we see significant growth opportunities.

“This partnership, together with our strategic partnership with Banco do Brasil, broadens our coverage footprint in Latin America, deepens our competitive advantage in the region and will create additional opportunities for our current and prospective clients.”

The partnership is expected to enable UBS and INVERLINK to become one of the top providers of investment banking services in Colombia.

In addition, it will allow them to have one of the most substantial in-country investment banking teams in the industry.

Being the first Colombian investment bank, INVERLINK is an independent firm that operates in the areas of M&A, structured and corporate finance.

INVERLINK managing partner Mauricio Saldarriaga said: “This collaboration agreement is the result of our belief in the power of partnership. It is about combining UBS´s global capabilities with INVERLINK’s deep local knowledge.

“We are excited about expanding our ability to serve large corporates, governments and sponsors, and look forward to continuing to provide our clients with new solutions and access to UBS’s global investment banking platform.”

In August, UBS entered into a multi-year collaboration agreement with GitLab to speed up the development of high quality solutions for clients.