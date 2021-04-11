TMI has undertaken this initiative, with the support of Diginex

Treasury Management International engages Diginex to put Bitcoin on balance sheet. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.)

Treasury Management International (TMI), the leading corporate treasury publishing group, has received payment in bitcoin for costs associated with researching the utility of Crypto Assets. TMI chose to work with Nasdaq-listed Diginex [EQOS] on this pioneering transaction, utilizing the company’s cryptocurrency exchange EQUOS.io and their industry certified custodian Digivault to receive and store the bitcoin.

TMI has undertaken this initiative, with the support of Diginex, as part of a wider study into the practical applications of crypto assets for corporate treasurers. This work will include hosting an event entitled: “Crypto Assets: The Questions Every Corporate Treasurer Should be Asking” on April 21st where a panel of leading experts will discuss whether crypto assets and more specifically bitcoin has become a viable treasury asset.

Following the US based “Bitcoin for Corporations” event, which attracted over 8,197 attendees from 6,917 different enterprises, attendees from TMI’s global network of over 30,000 Corporate Treasurers will be joined by leading industry participants in what is expected to be the largest and most diverse event of its kind to date.

Robin Page, CEO at TMI said: “We are excited to be working with Diginex to explore the benefits and opportunities for treasurers to diversify their armoury of investment and payment instruments. And how better to gain insight into the real world experience of crypto assets than by accepting them ourselves? We chose Diginex, a Nasdaq-listed company, to partner with as a reflection of dedication to fair and transparent markets as well as institutional grade infrastructure. We plan to offer selected FinTech’s and Banks wishing to explore crypto assets the opportunity to pay TMI with bitcoin, which we will in turn hold as our own treasury asset.”

Richard Byworth, CEO of Diginex, said: “We are delighted to partner with TMI on this, and their future transactions, as well as assisting them to educate their readers. Given the continuing adoption by many large companies such as Tesla and MicroStrategy of bitcoin as a treasury asset, corporate treasurers in EMEA and Asia are trying to grapple with the value proposition of bitcoin as a treasury asset. Diginex caters specifically to institutions who demand a robust, and secure platform with regulatory oversight.”

Matt Blom, Head of Sales Trading & Corporate Solutions said: “As corporate treasurers begin to understand the potential of the asset class, they will look not only at the fundamental drivers of price but also the technical implementation. Our ‘Direct-to-Custody’ OTC service allows clients a safe, secure and efficient process for those who are opting to transact through our platform. We are not just an execution service; we pride ourselves on sharing our deep knowledge of crypto asset management with our corporate clients.”

Source: Company Press Release