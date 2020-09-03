TransferMate intends to open its new office in Mexico City, with an aim to provide advanced payments services

Cross-border B2B technology payments provider TransferMate has secured a new payments licence in Mexico, to expand its international presence.

Mexico’s National Banking and Securities Commission has authorised TransferMate as a money transmitter, supporting the company in its global growth journey and its efforts to provide its customers with a wide regulated settlement networks.

TransferMate also intends to open its new office in Mexico City, with an aim to provide its advanced payments services.

TransferMate CEO Sinead Fitzmaurice said: “At TransferMate, we aim to deliver the most efficient payments process possible for our customers.

“This move is another major progression in our strategic mission to provide customers and partners with a regulated payments technology infrastructure that is not only able to bypass interbank rails but also ensures end-to-end control over the corridor, resulting in lower cost, higher speed and greater reconcilement benefits for our customers.”

TransferMate payment technology enables single or bulk international transfers

With the payments licence, Mexican customers are now enabled to use TransferMate’s payments technology for making and receiving single or bulk international transfers on same day or next day.

The country’s will also be provided with full tracking capabilities for the payments and at no wire charges.

The expansion into Mexico follows creating a portfolio of payment licences spanning 51 US states or territories, Canada, Europe, UK, Asia, Australia, said the company.

The company’s regulated global payment technology is designed to address complex payment challenges for the companies, by eliminating the chain of intermediate handlers related to traditional bank payment routes.

TransferMate is a company of Taxback Group engaged in enabling companies to send and receive cross-border payments in a rapid and easy process. The firm partners with banks, fintechs and software providers to offer enhanced user experience.

Furthermore, the company has created a large-scale portfolio of payments licences across the world, to support trading in 162 countries.