Tesco Bank to create 120 technology jobs in Edinburgh and Newcastle. (Credit: Tesco Personal Finance Plc.)

Tesco Bank is to create 120 new technology and change roles across its Edinburgh and Newcastle offices, as part of a wider investment in customer-centric solutions that will help better meet the needs of Tesco shoppers.

The roles the bank is recruiting for include: test, software and systems engineers, systems architects, solution designers, project managers, and IT and business analysts.

It is envisaged that 100 of the new roles will be based in Edinburgh and 20 in Newcastle. This is in addition to the 20 roles created when Tesco Bank announced Newcastle as the home for a new leading-edge technology hub in November 2019.

As well as competitive salaries, there are a wide range of benefits on offer to successful candidates, including the chance to work flexibly to suit lifestyles and the ability to take advantage of a range of discounts in Tesco stores. Development opportunities will also be available once in role.

Established in 1997, Tesco Bank exists to help Tesco shoppers manage their money a little better every day, and currently employs 3,900 people in Edinburgh, Newcastle and Glasgow.

David Bowerman, Chief Operations Officer, Tesco Bank, commented: “It’s an exciting time at Tesco Bank as we invest to develop propositions which better meet the needs of Tesco shoppers.

“We know there are deep talent pools in Edinburgh and Newcastle, and we hope to tap into these further as we bolster the technology function that does so much to help deliver for more than five million customers every day.

“We are looking for people who want to work collaboratively as part of an agile team, with new cloud-based technology, in a business with exciting plans and potential.

“Successful applicants will join strong, established teams working on innovative projects and delivering positive change as part of a globally recognised brand.”

