New vertically designed Card offers airport experiences, mobile device insurance and more

Tangerine Debuts New World Mastercard with Coveted Perks. Photo: courtesy of CNW Group/Tangerine.

Say hello to Tangerine Bank’s new World Mastercard. This new World Mastercard takes Tangerine’s J.D. Power award-winning Money-Back Credit Card to the next level, with new added benefits exclusive to World cardholders.

To make life easier for its Clients, Tangerine Bank designed the new World Card vertically based on the way purchases are most-often paid for. The design of the Card was also kept sleek and modern with a clean front.

Based on Client feedback, the new Tangerine Bank World Mastercard offers the following perks:

Mastercard Airport Experiences provided by LoungeKey – Make the most of your travel with Mastercard® Airport Experience Provided by LoungeKey. Your complimentary membership gives you exclusive dining, retail and spa offers in over 400 airports worldwide, along with access to over 1,000 lounges at $32 USD per visit. Learn more at airport.mastercard.com **

– Make the most of your travel with Mastercard® Airport Experience Provided by LoungeKey. Your complimentary membership gives you exclusive dining, retail and spa offers in over 400 airports worldwide, along with access to over 1,000 lounges at per visit. Learn more at airport.mastercard.com Mobile Device Insurance – Protection on new cell phones, smartphones, or tablets when you charge the full cost to your Card, or when you purchase it through a plan and charge all of your wireless bill payments to your Card. Covers up to $1,000 if your mobile device is lost, stolen, accidentally damaged or experiences a mechanical failure.

– Protection on new cell phones, smartphones, or tablets when you charge the full cost to your Card, or when you purchase it through a plan and charge all of your wireless bill payments to your Card. Covers up to if your mobile device is lost, stolen, accidentally damaged or experiences a mechanical failure. Rental Car Collision/Loss Damage Insurance – Damage and theft protection for your car rental when you rent for up to 31 consecutive days and charge the full cost of your rental to your Card.

“We are so excited to offer this sleek new Card to our Clients. It’s everything our Clients love about the Money-Back Credit Card with added benefits,” said Gillian Riley, President and CEO of Tangerine Bank.

Just like the highly-acclaimed Tangerine Money-Back Credit Card, the new Tangerine World Mastercard has no annual fee and is currently offering new cardholders 4% Money-Back Rewards for the first three months in up to three categories of choice and 0.5% Money-Back Rewards on all other purchases. Both cards offer unlimited Money-Back Rewards that are paid out monthly.

The best part is that a Client can choose which categories they want to receive the most Rewards in. The current offer is double the regular 2% Money-Back Rewards that cardholders can earn in two categories of their choice, while continuing to earn 0.5% money back on all other purchases.

As always, if a Client chooses to have their Money-Back Rewards deposited into a Tangerine Savings Account, they get a 3rd 2% Money-Back Category.

Additional standout features on both Cards include:

Pause My Card – If you ever think you’ve lost or misplaced your Card, with a couple quick clicks you can temporarily suspend it. Tangerine was one of the first issuers in Canada to have this advanced security feature.

Orange Alerts – You can set up “Orange Alerts” to be notified when there’s activity on your Credit Card, for example when your Money-Back Rewards have been deposited or when you have a payment due.

Source: Company Press Release