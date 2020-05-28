Based in San Diego, CA, Brown Wealth Management, founded by Jeff Brown, has been serving high-net-worth clients since 1996

Stratos Wealth Enterprises makes strategic investment In Brown Wealth Management. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Stratos Wealth Enterprises, a Stratos Wealth Network company that collectively oversees $13.9 billion in brokerage and advisory assets, announced today that they are making a strategic investment in San Diego based, Brown Wealth Management (BWM) with over $600M in advisory AUM.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Brown Wealth Management. A team approach and dedication to delivering a world-class client experience have been keys to the firm’s extraordinary success,” said Lou Camacho, President of Stratos Wealth Enterprises. “We view the partnership with BWM as a major component of our growth in the SoCal market. We believe that the combination of BWM’s process driven approach and Stratos’ scale will drive growth locally and beyond.”

“Brown Wealth Management has been an inspiration to many of our affiliated advisors. We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with an equity investment and look forward to the amplified growth that we will create together,” said Nancy Andrefsky, CFO & COO of Stratos Wealth Partners.

Based in San Diego, CA, Brown Wealth Management, founded by Jeff Brown, has been serving high-net-worth clients since 1996. The BWM Team consists of five wealth advisors and four firm operations specialists.

Regarding their partnership with Stratos, Brown said, “We have spent the last two years evaluating all options for the most efficient way for BWM to scale, grow and increase the services to our clients. In the end, deepening the partnership we already had with Stratos became the best fit from all angles. We not only gained resources on the executive leadership and M&A front, but also increased the depth of the bench on the investment management side, while securing the succession and continuity of the firm for the future.”

“We couldn’t be more excited about our investment in Brown Wealth Management,” said Jeff Concepcion, Founder & CEO of Stratos Wealth Partners. “Jeff Brown is a true professional and has displayed best-in-class skills in many areas of his business. We plan to work with Jeff and his team as a platform for future growth in southern California.”

