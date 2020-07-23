cPayPlus' technology platform enables meaningful client-side operating efficiencies and seamless payment optimization

REPAY acquires cPayPlus. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.)

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced the acquisition of cPayPlus, LLC (“cPayPlus”) for up to $16.0 million, of which $8.0 million was paid at closing. The remaining $8.0 million may become payable in the third quarter of 2021, dependent upon the achievement of certain growth targets. The closing of the acquisition was financed with cash on hand and will not materially impact REPAY’s net leverage.

cPayPlus, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, is an accounts payable (“AP”) automation provider to a variety of industries, with concentrations in automotive, property management, and field services. cPayPlus’ robust technology platform, which is deeply integrated with its clients’ AP workflows and primary enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) systems, enables meaningful client-side operating efficiencies and seamless payment optimization. cPayPlus boasts an impressive list of ERP integrations in the automotive (e.g., Dealertrack and DealerBuilt), property management, and field services industries. cPayPlus currently maintains over 26,000 enrolled supplier relationships.

“We continue to observe unprecedented demand for comprehensive, technology-first B2B automation and payment solutions, as enterprise customers look for ways to reduce costs and operate more efficiently in an increasingly digital environment. The competition typically focuses on either accounts receivable (“AR”) or AP. While we already do both, the cPayPlus acquisition will strengthen our AP automation offering, further enabling us to deliver best-in-class solutions that address all of our clients’ AR and AP automation and payment needs,” said John Morris, CEO of REPAY. “We are thrilled to welcome the cPayPlus team into the REPAY family. Darin Horrocks and Seth Barnard are AP automation veterans. We are confident that their leadership and vision will prove invaluable as we work together to accelerate growth in our B2B business.”

“We look forward to working with REPAY to capitalize on the ever-increasing demand for AP automation solutions. The already high need for our product has been amplified since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. REPAY’s extensive resources will enable us to take advantage of this demand and develop more complete B2B offerings for our clients,” said Darin Horrocks, CEO of cPayPlus.

Source: Company Press Release