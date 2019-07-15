Leading provider of blockchain-powered devices Pundi X has successfully completed integration support of its XPOS module on X990 made by US-based Verifone, one of the largest providers of traditional point-of-sale (POS) terminals in the world, to allow a wider network of retailers to accept payments in cryptocurrencies.

Image: Pundi X successfully completed its integration support for Verifone X990 to enable crypto payments in traditional POS terminals. Photo: courtesy of Pundi X.

With this integration, shops and retail outlets using the Verifone X990 with XPOS module activated will now be able to process cryptocurrency payments alongside traditional transactions.

The XPOS module enables the Verifone X990 to accept leading cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, BNB, KCS, KNC, XEM and NPXS as payment options. Customers may also easily top up or spend cryptocurrencies at any retailer with the Pundi X Verifone X990 installed. “Our mission of making blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies accessible to everyone has just taken a huge leap forward thanks to our partnership with Verifone,” said Zac Cheah, Co-Founder and CEO of Pundi X. “With our XPOS software in Verifone’s POS terminals, consumers will be able to experience safer and more seamless transactions using all major cryptocurrencies.”

“We’re excited to work with Pundi X in integrating its innovative technology within our devices,” said Yiannos Papadopoulos, Asia Pacific President, Verifone. “Having blockchain technology in the X990 will revolutionize how our partner retailers transact with a new generation of customers carrying cryptocurrencies.”

Seamless crypto transactions as easy as buying bottled water

VeriFone X990 is VeriFone’s latest Android-based point of sale terminal. Through the XPOS module installed, the Verifone X990 will function just like the XPOS, as all of its features will be installed in the traditional terminals. Consumers with Pundi XPASS cards or the XWallet app will be able to transact with retailers using the X990 just as they would with XPOS partner merchants. The XPOS will automatically provide an exchange rate between fiat and cryptocurrencies during the transaction, making it as seamless as possible for both consumers and merchants. The XPOS integration is an essential step to link the Pundi X payment ecosystem with one of the most extensive payment networks in the world. To have XPOS module in X990 and other upcoming Android-based POS models, merchants will be required to contact their local VeriFone or Pundi X distributors for installation.

Verifone consistently ranks among the top distributors and providers of POS solutions. It has shipped over 30 million products, which range from integrated POS systems to countertop and PIN pad devices, to more than 150 countries.

Source: Company Press Release