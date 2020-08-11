The acquisition adds nearly 400 ATMs, increasing PAI’s nationwide network to more than 90,000 ATMs
Payment Alliance International, Inc. (PAI), the U.S. leader in ATM portfolio management tools and services, announced today that it has acquired the Cash-N-Go ATM portfolio of Cash N Go ATM Network Inc., a subsidiary of Perativ Inc. The acquisition adds nearly 400 ATMs, increasing PAI’s nationwide network to more than 90,000 ATMs. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“We are laser-focused on our SaaS-based global cash distribution network and Canadian Access Cash ATM operations,” said Chris Chandler, chief executive officer for Perativ. “We are delighted to provide our U.S. Cash-N-Go ATM customers with a smooth transition to the market leader PAI, where they will continue to receive excellent service and support,” added Chandler.
“Chris Chandler and I have known each other for a long time,” said David Dove, chief executive officer for PAI. “He’s built a terrific business in Canada and we are fortunate acquire his U.S. Cash-N-Go ATM portfolio.”
