Payment Alliance International, Inc. (PAI), the U.S. leader in ATM portfolio management tools and services, announced today that it has acquired the Cash-N-Go ATM portfolio of Cash N Go ATM Network Inc., a subsidiary of Perativ Inc. The acquisition adds nearly 400 ATMs, increasing PAI’s nationwide network to more than 90,000 ATMs. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are laser-focused on our SaaS-based global cash distribution network and Canadian Access Cash ATM operations,” said Chris Chandler, chief executive officer for Perativ. “We are delighted to provide our U.S. Cash-N-Go ATM customers with a smooth transition to the market leader PAI, where they will continue to receive excellent service and support,” added Chandler.

“Chris Chandler and I have known each other for a long time,” said David Dove, chief executive officer for PAI. “He’s built a terrific business in Canada and we are fortunate acquire his U.S. Cash-N-Go ATM portfolio.”

