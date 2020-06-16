The new solution, available for the 3.5 million sole traders in the UK, will accommodate everyone from freelance creative professionals, to tech developers, to microbusinesses and homemade crafters

PagoFX, Santander’s international money transfer service, introduces a solution for sole traders, new currencies and extends its no-fee programme. (Credit: Elliott Brown from Birmingham, United Kingdom/Wikipedia.org)

PagoFX, Santander’s low-cost international money transfer service, is now available for the 3.5 million sole traders in the UK for the first time, opening up its fast, secure and low-cost international payments for business purposes. The service has also added eight new currencies from the Middle East and Central and Eastern Europe, including Israel, Turkey, Romania and Croatia. Sole traders can register in a matter of minutes to quickly send money abroad while seeing exactly what they pay in fees, with real-time exchange rates. The transfer can arrive within minutes, if sent on a business day before cut-off times, which is 4:30 pm for US dollars and 2:30 pm for euros.

The sole trader solution is a vital part of PagoFX’s roadmap, to accommodate everyone from freelance creative professionals, to tech developers, to microbusinesses and home crafters. Anyone can take advantage of PagoFX, regardless of the bank they use. In the near future the service will also be offered to small & medium size companies.

PagoFX, which was launched in April this year, also takes another step forward by introducing its new web service. This follows its mobile app, which has received very positive reviews on the App Store and Google Play. Any UK resident, both individuals and sole traders, can now use PagoFX through a web browser on any device. Sole traders will need to sign up on PagoFX.com and go through a quick verification process after which they will be able to initiate a transfer within seconds.

Cedric Menager, CEO at PagoFX, comments: “From the outset, PagoFX has been designed to ensure anyone can make simple, safe and low-cost money transfers, and today’s announcement takes us one step further. We’ve listened to our users and begun rolling out the new features that matter most to them. We are pleased to now support sole traders across the UK and extend our current no-fee programme to them during these uncertain times. Whether you prefer to use mobile apps or a web browser, you can expect an easy-to-use, secure and fast process with PagoFX.”

It is a difficult time for sole traders, particularly those who have business across borders. To support them, as well as individual users, PagoFX is extending its no-fee programme for two months, so it will continue to waive all fees on transactions until the 16th August 2020*. PagoFX is one of the most affordable providers through its competitive and transparent pricing, with no mark-up on foreign exchange.

The new sole trader solution and web service launch demonstrates the rapid expansion of PagoFX. This fulfils their mission to provide simple, secure and low-cost international money transfers, combining the best of technology and finance. With PagoFX’s bank-level security and dedicated customer support, sole traders can enjoy the reliability that comes with the backing of a global bank.

Source: Company Press Release