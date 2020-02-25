Network International, the UAE’s largest merchant acquirer, is committed to technology innovation and partnerships aimed at enhancing the UAE’s retail economy

Network International to power WeChat Pay in the UAE. (Credit: David Schwarzenberg from Pixabay.)

Following an agreement between Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region and Tencent Holdings Limited, official developer of WeChat Pay, the mobile payment service will soon be widely available to Network’s merchant partners across the UAE.

WeChat Pay is a mobile payment service embedded in WeChat, the popular Chinese social messaging service that boasts more than 1 billion users registered globally. The collaboration will enable millions of Chinese tourists to transact seamlessly, safely and securely with Network International’s extensive merchant network in UAE via their WeChat mobile wallet.

“We are excited to work with Tencent Holdings to offer WeChat Pay to our clients across the UAE. Our agreement brings an incredible opportunity to the UAE’s retail and hospitality sectors, helping them cater to the growing demand from Chinese visitors,” said Paul Clarke, Group Head of Product & Innovation, Network International. “As a market leader in end-to-end payment solutions, we are delighted to enable our network of merchant partners in the UAE to keep pace with new technologies, offering them a competitive edge.”

Network International, the UAE’s largest merchant acquirer, is committed to technology innovation and partnerships aimed at enhancing the UAE’s retail economy. The company will act as both settlement partner (acquirer) and solution provider to enable mobile-based transactions via WeChat Pay at points of sale and for online purchases.

Source: Company Press Release