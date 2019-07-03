NatWest is to launch a new video banking channel which will allow their business customers to hold a secure, pre-arranged video call using a mobile device, tablet or PC.

Image: NatWest launches video call option for SMEs. Photo: courtesy of Royal Bank of Scotland.

The new service was developed in partnership with Zoom, a San Jose based tech company that offers remote communications services using cloud technology.

The video banking feature will let customers hold calls with their NatWest Relationship Managers and multiple participants, and will allow NatWest to hold a complete, secure record of every customer interaction for risk and regulatory purposes, compliant with GDPR regulations.

NatWest has introduced video banking to complement its network of Relationship Managers, telephone advisers, and mobile and online banking options. It will initially be trialled with a limited number of customers, with the hope to roll it out further in 2019.

Paul Thwaite, Head of Sales, Specialist Businesses and Business Banking at NatWest, said: “We are continuing to invest in innovative and useful digital solutions to make banking easier for our customers, and with this trial showing positive initial results and encouraging customer feedback, we hope to be able to roll out video banking to all our customers, providing them with further choice and flexibility and making it easier for them to focus on running their business.”

Source: Company Press Release