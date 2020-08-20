NatWest is launching a new service which will allow customers to request how they want to be served

The NatWest branch at Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire. (Credit: Giano at English Wikipedia.)

The “Banking My Way” service helps customers who need additional support by enabling them to request bespoke assistance to make banking easier.

Customers can make specific requests which could include requesting a quiet space when they visit a branch, being spoken to more clearly and slowly or requesting a translator. The bank is able to tailor the service depending on their individual needs. This includes a disability, bereavement, addiction or illness, however, the customer doesn’t have to make the bank aware of their specific circumstances and can still request additional support.

Customers can set up the “Banking My Way” service anytime online or if they need extra help making the request can speak to staff in branch or over the phone. A customer can share as little or as much information as they like and can review it annually to make sure the right level of support remains in place. Once the information has been provided a member of staff will be prompted when they serve a customer on how best to meet their needs.

Marcelino Castrillo, Managing Director NatWest Personal Banking said: “We are launching “Banking My Way” to help us better support our vulnerable customers. Embracing technology is one way we can really make a difference to the lives of our customers and making it simple for them to let us know about their additional needs removes any stigma from the process.”

Source: Company Press Release