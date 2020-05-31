Natixis opened Natixis Saudi Arabia Investment Company and established its office at Al Faisaliah Tower in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Natixis opens new office in Saudi Arabia. (Credit: Pixabay/Free-Photos)

Natixis has opened a new corporate and investment banking office Natixis Saudi Arabia Investment Company, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The French corporate and investment bank has incorporated its Natixis Saudi Arabia Investment Company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and has established its office in Riyadh, at Al Faisaliah Tower.

Natixis Saudi Arabia Investment Company chief executive officer Reema Al-Asmari said: Simon Eedle said: “Natixis’ commitment to the Middle East dates back over 20 years and is based on a conviction that our areas of expertise are closely aligned with the needs of our clients operating in the region.

“This is very much the case for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, notably in the context of Vision 2030, and we are delighted to have established a local presence in order to better serve our clients at this pivotal time for the Kingdom.”

As part of the launch, Reema Al-Asmari has been appointed as chief executive officer, who joined the company in August 2019 as an advisor to Natixis Dubai Branch. Al-Asmari will continue to report Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking Middle East regional head Simon Eedle.

Natixis to serve new and existing clients with local presence

Natixis said that it has worked with clients based in or with interests in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and intends to serve new and existing them by establishing local presence.

The company aims to strengthen its relationships with its existing clients including corporates, sovereign wealth funds and financial institutions, and serve new clients, including family offices.

Natixis is a France-based financial services firm focused on asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance and payments services.

Its clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations.