Moneythor and Nihon Unisys partner to provide digital banking solutions. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.)

Moneythor, an award-winning provider of data driven digital experiences for banks and fintech firms, and Nihon Unisys, the leading supplier of digital banking integration solutions in Japan, today announced that they have partnered to provide personalised digital banking solutions to Japanese financial institutions.

Founded in 2013, Moneythor provides personalised and actionable recommendations, insights and nudges powered by real-time data, machine learning and behavioural science techniques to leading banks and large fintechs, such as DBS, Standard Chartered, Orange Bank and Manulife Bank.

Headquartered in Singapore, the software company also has offices in Paris and London and launched a Japanese subsidiary in June 2019 in response to the rising needs for digital banking solutions in the country.

Nihon Unisys was established in 1958 and has a strong background in providing effective and timely IT solutions. The group provides powerful and innovative solutions and support to enterprises across multiple industries including financial services, manufacturing, energy and government.

The partnership comes at a time of disruption in the Japanese banking market, with many leading financial institutions looking for cost-effective and transformative digital banking solutions as they move away from traditional channels in order to drive customer engagement and increase profitability.

Commenting on the partnership, Olivier Berthier, CEO & Co-founder of Moneythor said, “We are delighted to partner with Nihon Unisys to bring personalised and data-driven digital banking solutions to the Japanese market. By pairing Nihon Unisys’ best-in-class integration solutions with Moneythor’s unique built-in transaction data analytics and nudge engine, we will be able to bring highly engaging experiences to a wider pool of Japanese banks and customers in a cost-effective and timely manner.”

“At Nihon Unisys we strive to connect first class partners with leading financial institutions and by partnering with Moneythor we can do just that. Moneythor is the market leader in providing personalised digital banking solutions and we look forward to bringing their digital innovation to Japanese financial institutions.” Said Yuji Takeuchi, Corporate Officer, Strategic Business Unit – Neobank.

Source: Company Press Release