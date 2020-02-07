MoneyGram offers cross-border P2P payments and money transfers for quick and affordable transfer of money to family and friends in more than 200 countries

MoneyGram products. (Credit: Raysonho/Wikipedia)

MoneyGram International, a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers, today announced the expansion of its leading digital capabilities with the launch of its website in Singapore to enable consumers to quickly and easily send money across the globe.

“Accelerating digital growth and growing our direct to consumer business is core to our company strategy,” said Kamila Chytil, Chief Operating Officer at MoneyGram. “Customers are increasingly valuing the investments we’ve made to enhance their experience, and we’re thrilled to bring these capabilities to the digitally-savvy population of Singapore to send money to friends and family around the world.”

According to the World Bank, Singapore is one of the largest send markets in Southeast Asia, responsible for more than $7.2 billion in outflows annually. The launch of the new website in Singapore supports the company’s focus on international growth and digital expansion in the region.

Over the last few years, MoneyGram has invested heavily in its digital transformation, which has resulted in the company achieving strong growth rates in its digital business. This success has been driven by customer experience enhancements and international expansion. With over 65 countries now digitally enabled, the company plans to further expand its digital presence to additional markets in the coming year.

Source: Company Press Release