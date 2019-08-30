HDBank’s customers can now stay at home and receive remittances easily and safety within three hours

Image: Officials of MoneyGram and HDBank exchanging partnership documents. Photo: Courtesy of HDBank.

US-based money transfer firm MoneyGram has partnered with Vietnam-based HDBank to launch the home remittance payment service in Vietnam.

HDBank believes that the new partnership will improve its service quality, adding to its customers’ experience.

Bringing home delivery option, through HDBank, the money service provider is adding to its omni-channel strategy in the Southeast Asian region.

MoneyGram chief revenue officer Grant Lines said: “HD Bank has been a wonderful partner since the beginning of our relationship and we are proud to continue our work with them to provide money delivery services in this fast-growing region.

“MoneyGram is committed to enhancing our product offerings in Vietnam and we believe this is a progressive and mutually rewarding step towards that goal.”

With the new service, HDBank customers can now stay at home and receive remittances easily and safety within three hours since the bank obtains release instructions from foreign banks before 10:30am local time.

The service will be available for customers living in the centres of the provinces and cities in HDBank remittance network. Customers living in suburban areas will receive the remittances on the same day.

Customers living in remote areas will be able to collect their remittances on the day after, if the release instructions are sent after 10:30pm, the Vietnamese bank said.

Additionally, customers can choose and receive remittances at home or at a chosen location 24/7, including public holidays.

HDBank is the only bank in the country to offer home remittance payment service

At present, HDBank is the only bank in Vietnam to run home delivery service and it is being offered in US Dollar (USD) and Vietnamese Dong (VND) and Australian Dollar (AUD).

HDBank deputy general director Lê Thành Trung said: “We are proud to continue our legacy of working with MoneyGram to ensure our customers have products and services for their needs.

“It’s a very exciting time to add home delivery to our range of services and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will make in the lives of our customers.”