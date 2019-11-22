The MoneyGram website and MoneyGram Plus Rewards program is now available in Hong Kong, and consumers in New Zealand can now utilize the leading MoneyGram app to send money to family and friends across the globe

Image: MoneyGram has expanded digital capabilities in Asia Pacific. Photo: courtesy of Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine.

MoneyGram International, a global provider of innovative money transfer services, announced the expansion of its award-winning digital capabilities to provide consumers in the Asia Pacific region with more options to send money.

The MoneyGram website and MoneyGram Plus Rewards program is now available in Hong Kong, and consumers in New Zealand can now utilize the leading MoneyGram app to send money to family and friends across the globe.

“Our Company is the middle of a transformation where we’re focused on accelerating digital growth,” said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO. “With the expansion of our digital services to additional markets, we’re excited about reaching millions of new consumers with the simple and seamless experience of our online platforms.”

As the company enters the third year of its transformation, the company recently reported that 60 percent of total money transfer revenue comes from non-U.S. markets with digital transactions now accounting for 20 percent of all money transfer transactions. With the recent launches of MoneyGram Online in Hong Kong and New Zealand, combined with digital partnerships, consumers can now send or receive money digitally in over 60 countries utilizing the MoneyGram platform.

MoneyGram will continue to focus on enhancing digital capabilities in 2020. The MoneyGram app will also be available in Hong Kong next year and New Zealand customers can expect to see the online website in 2020 as well.

Source: Company Press Release