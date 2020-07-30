The transformation is expected to help Metro Bank reach its target around costs, pace and quality of operations

Wipro headquarters on Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru. (Credit: Rameshng/Wikipedia.)

Metro Bank, a UK-based retail and commercial bank, has contracted global IT, consulting and business process services provider Wipro to transform its testing and environment management services.

In addition, the bank has selected Wipro as one of its preferred partners to deliver business-IT services across its functions.

Headquartered in Holborn, London, and employing around 3,500 people, Metro Bank is engaged in providing retail, business, commercial and private banking services.

Metro Bank chief information officer Cheryl McCuaig said: “We are excited to partner with Wipro on this journey towards transforming our business. We look forward to a successful partnership that delivers value to both organisations and enables us to achieve our goal of improving the quality, velocity and efficiency of our IT delivery.

“This directly supports Metro Bank’s strategy to become the UK’s best community bank by providing outstanding service and solutions to our personal and business customers.”

Wipro will deploy its digital and quality engineering capabilities for the bank

Under the contract, Wipro will deploy its digital and quality engineering capabilities to lead the transformation for the bank through automation, service virtualisation and DevSecOps enablement.

The transformation is expected to help Metro Bank reach its target around costs, pace and quality of operations and further differentiate them from other high street banks.

In addition, Wipro would also accelerate the bank’s digital journey through its virtual automation engineer, IntelliAssure and Digital Rig offerings.

Intelliassure is a an advanced IT wellness platform that leverages the principles of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), advanced analytics and was developed based on Wipro’s AI and automation platform, dubbed Wipro HOLMES.

Digital Rig is the company’s enterprise DevSecOps platform for non-linear scaling of DevSecOps through simplification, standardisation and automation of engineering capabilities.

Wipro senior vice president and EMEA Banking head Omkar Nisal said: “We are delighted to be chosen as Metro Bank’s strategic transformation partner for testing and environment services.

“We look forward to working together and delivering an ambitious programme that will significantly improve the overall efficiency of technology change.”

In September last year, Wipro secured a seven-year contract worth $300m (£245.3m) to provide a comprehensive suite of services to ICICI Bank, an Indian private sector bank.