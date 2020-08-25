Using the Backbase platform, Mauritius Commercial Bank was able to completely remodel its SME user journeys and has put a foundation in place to advance digital innovation across all lines of business

Mauritius Commercial Bank launches Backbase-built SME banking platform and mobile app. (Credit: Pexels from Pixabay)

Backbase today announces that Mauritius Commercial Bank (MCB) has gone live with a brand new mobile app for SMEs built from the ground up on the Backbase Digital-first Banking Platform. This milestone marks the completion of the first phase of MCB and Backbase collaboration. Together with Backbase, the bank is accelerating the path towards digital transformation in order to enhance the customer experience by providing its clients with tailored services that they can access with ease, wherever they are.

Mauritius Commercial Bank’s transformation to digital-first enabled the bank to shorten the time to develop new products and reduce time to market. This agility and flexibility put MCB in the position to meet the changing demands of its customers, stay ahead of competition and quickly adjust to changes in the regulatory landscape or any future market shifts. To do so, MCB set out on a digital transformation journey together with Backbase to modernize and unify it’s architecture while extending its agile delivery capability at the same time. The introduction of the Backbase platform put MCB in complete control of the customer journey, across all touch-points and for every line of business.

The clear starting point was a mobile platform for SMEs. This will cater to growing customer demand, provide a smoother and bespoke banking experience, and then be replicated across all business lines using the Backbase Omni-channel banking platform. This will give MCB an immediate advantage in the SME banking market.

Shortly after launch the feedback from SME customers has been positive with an impressive usage rate of 85% and users signing in on average 14 times a month.

Dominic Provençal of MCB said: “SME banking has traditionally been overlooked, but there is a significant opportunity to change how small businesses do banking by properly addressing their needs. JuicePro, our new app, has listened to the market and taken our SME services mobile to smoothen all journeys. However, this is just the first step to revolutionising our entire offering. We’re very excited about continuing this journey with Backbase, who have managed to take a complex set of business lines and provide a holistic view so we can maintain the very highest quality of user journeys.”

Jouk Pleiter, CEO at Backbase added: “It’s fantastic to see such an effective partnership emerging between us. Our unique platform has allowed MCB to quickly build and launch their SME banking app in a relative short time frame. But that’s not all, the flexible nature of the platform allows them to drive continuous product innovation to respond to emerging customer needs and pressures from competitors and regulators alike. Now, with the go-live of phase 1 being such a success, MCB can now continue to add and launch new features to their SME customers and at the same time start the roll-out of new digital web and mobile apps across their other business lines. We look forward to seeing them continue to grow and become a true digital leader. ”

Source: Company Press Release