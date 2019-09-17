Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland customers can now share confirmation of payments made to friends or family through WhatsApp, SMS or email using automatic payment receipts

Image: Lloyds Bank headquarters in London. Photo: courtesy of Carcharoth/Wikipedia.org.

Lloyds Banking Group has unveiled new features within its mobile banking apps to help customers manage their finances.

Whether it’s paying a friend for a pizza or contributing to a taxi fare, the new service allows customers to instantly alert their contacts when a payment has been made.

New search tool features enable customers to review all of their transactions within the mobile banking app to help track down payments, refunds and credits.*Transactions can be searched by either description or amount, making it quick and simple to track and review spending.

Stephen Noakes, Retail Transformation Director, Lloyds Banking Group, said: “We are constantly developing new ways to make mobile banking simple and convenient for our customers. The latest features make it easier to search statements, as well as offering new ways to automatically keep track of payments with friends and family.”

Source: Company Press Release