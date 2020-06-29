This partnership strengthens JCB's coverage across Spain and further enhances the payment brand's goal to expand its network of 34 million merchant partners

JCB expands its merchant network with 3C Payment in Spain. (Credit: mohamed Hassan from Pixabay)

JCB International, Co., Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan’s only international payment brand, and 3C Payment, a leading global payment solutions provider, today announce the activation of JCB payment acceptance in over 85 locations of a well-established Hotel Group in Spain.

This partnership strengthens JCB’s coverage across Spain and further enhances the payment brand’s goal to expand its network of 34 million merchant partners; and to provide a unique and seamless shopping experience to its 140 million global cardmembers.

With over 30 years’ experience, 3C Payment provides integrated payment solutions for hotels, Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), retail and parking industries across over 47 countries and territories, providing an effective solution to protecting cardholder data.

Mr. Tsuyoshi Notani, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd., said: “JCB is happy to collaborate with 3C Payment because we understand the importance of global PSPs for providing excellent service to our cardmembers, as well as to increase acceptance in more international locations. Spain is a key market for JCB’s expansion and this collaboration could be introduced to the other European markets, so we have strategically chosen to partner with 3C Payment because of its ability to provide broad-coverage payment solutions in the T&E sector across Europe.”

Damien Estrade, General Manager Europe at 3C Payment said: “This partnership will help to encourage increased revenue for our clients who will now be able to cater to JCB card members looking to spend in Spain. The JCB card has a strong presence across the hospitality sector spend which matches well with the aspirations of our client base worldwide. We look forward to being able to widen our collaborations together with JCB in future”.

Source: Company Press Release

