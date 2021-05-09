The alliance will bring together the parties’ complementary abilities for the benefit of clients

Jarden and Nomura enter strategic alliance. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Jarden, leading investment and advisory firm, and Nomura, Asia’s global investment bank, today announced they have entered into a strategic alliance in Australia and New Zealand.

The alliance will bring together the parties’ complementary abilities for the benefit of clients. Jarden will bring trusted, long-term relationships and expertise. With deep local connections, they will provide clients with a full suite of market-leading services. Nomura will provide its global network, product capabilities and a strong balance sheet to support clients across equity capital markets (ECM), debt capital markets (DCM), and acquisition and leverage finance (ALF.)

James Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Jarden Group, said: “Nomura is a trusted and respected firm with a history of almost 100 years. Both organizations are driven by our values, sharing an unwavering commitment to client needs and a focus on creating a sustainable future. We look forward to a long-standing relationship with Nomura.”

Bill Trotter, Executive Chairman of Jarden Group, said: “Jarden has a proud history of 60 years and Nomura brings substantial balance sheet support to our clients across the breadth of capital markets activity. We are pleased to further strengthen our global connections moving forward with Nomura.”

Kenji Teshima, Head of Investment Banking, Asia ex-Japan, Nomura, said: “Australasia is an important market for Nomura. Strong forecast deal activity in a post-pandemic environment across all products will favor investment banks that can support clients across the capital structure. Jarden’s strength in ECM and its relationships with leading Australasian companies will be complementary to our business, which has traditionally been strong in cross-border transactions and debt financing.”

Both firms will continue to run standalone corporate advisory and capital markets businesses in Australia and New Zealand. Through the alliance, which will enable greater global reach, product expertise and capital commitment for clients of both firms, Jarden and Nomuraseek to capitalize on changing competitor dynamics in Australia and New Zealand, and the chance to offer a differentiated service.

Andrew Macgonigal, Head of Investment Banking, Australia, Nomura, said: “Nomura and Jarden have genuinely complementary businesses in Australia and New Zealand. An alliance of this nature is highly synergistic, as not only is there limited crossover of our existing businesses, but also strategic and cultural alignment. We are excited that this alliance will allow us to further increase Nomura’s relevance and reach across both new and existing clients, in addition to supporting the buildout of Jarden in Australia.”

Robbie Vanderzeil, CEO of Jarden Australia said: “We’re delighted to have reached this agreement with Nomura. Beyond the opportunities that this alliance presents, we know that our two firms share a similar culture -being a trusted advisor and providing innovative client solutions. I look forward to working closely with the Nomura team.”

Source: Company Press Release