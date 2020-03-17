Western Union Business Solutions will deploy Integral BankFX across its risk management workflow

Integral partners with Western Union to provide FX technology solutions. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Integral announced that it has partnered with Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, to employ eFX risk management technology across its Western Union Business Solutions platform.

Western Union Business Solutions will deploy Integral BankFX across its risk management workflow. The feature-rich platform offers Western Union Business Solutions full automation and customization, including a high level of control of the more than 10,000 currency pairs available on its system, delivering a tailored eFX service to its clients.

“We placed a premium on finding a trusted partner that could deliver reliable and leading-edge technology to support our requirements for risk management,” said Scott Johnson, Head of Product at Western Union Business Solutions. “Because BankFX is a cloud-based solution, we are able to easily integrate it with our proprietary systems to help us effectively manage payments across our network, which covers over 200 countries and territories and more than 130 currencies. Ultimately, this helps our clients efficiently manage international payments, 24/7.”

“BankFX is a highly configurable platform, so it is ideal for the bespoke solution Western Union Business Solutions requires,” said Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral. “BankFX allows Western Union to further enhance their risk management operations with the support of reliable and state-of-the-art technology. Integral and Western Union share the mission to help customers grow their business. We anticipate a very successful long-term partnership and are honored to work with such experienced industry leaders.”

Source: Company Press Release