Image: ICICI Headquarters in Bandra kurla, Mumbai. Photo: Courtesy of Wikipedia.

Indian banking and financial services company ICICI Bank has launched an improved version of its ‘ICICI Bank Student Travel Card’, to offer additional benefits to the students.

The lender has introduced the new multicurrency card to provide benefits worth up to INR5,000($70). The new card is available in 15 currencies, including USD, EURO, GBP, AUD, CAD, SGD, AED, CHF, JPY, SEK, ZAR, SAR, THB, NZD and HKD.

ICICI Bank unsecured assets head Sudipta Roy said: “ICICI Bank is pleased to offer a specialised and enhanced travel card for students who travel abroad to pursue higher studies. With a steady increase in the number of students heading abroad for higher studies, the student travel card has been equipped with added benefits and features.

“We believe that these enhanced features will comprehensively assist students and their parents in meeting their various payment needs. Also, this gives parents a convenient and hassle free way of sending money to their children for their expenses. This is in line with the Bank’s philosophy of providing innovative and relevant solutions for our customers.”

The student travel card can be digitally reloaded easily from India

The bank said that its new student travel card enables students who are going abroad for higher studies, to manage education related expenses. Using the card, students can withdraw money from ATMs across the world in local currency.

The card helps the students to pay for academic and living expenses and facilitates their parents to digitally reload the card easily from India.

The bank said that its card offers additional benefits for the students including free comprehensive travel insurance, lost card liability insurance, shopping vouchers, discount on excess courier baggage and a replacement card which can be activated instantly in the event of loss/damage of the primary card.

In addition, the card has a validity of five years and can used through the mobile banking platform, iMobile or from any foreign exchange- enabled ICICI Bank branch.