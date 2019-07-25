The Indian banking group has 4,874 branches and 14,987 ATMs spread across the country as of 31 March 2019

Image: ICICI Bank's new branch in Ahmedabad. Photo: courtesy of ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank inaugurated a new branch at Hebatpur Road in Ahmedabad. This is the 50th branch of the Bank in the city. The branch also houses an ATM at its premises, which is available 24X7.

Mr. Kantibhai Patel, Managing Director, Awadh Infrastructure Private Limited and Mr. Shashikant Patel, Partner – Matrubhumi Developers, inaugurated the branch.

Mr. Rajesh Patel, Zonal Head- Retail, Gujarat, ICICI Bank said, “We believe that a wide branch network is a cornerstone of retail banking. The 50th branch in Ahmedabad, is an important milestone in our journey and the wide network in the city is a testimony of our focus to service a wide segment of customers. This new branch will serve the people of the upcoming locality of Hebatpur, which has new residential complexes, commercial center’s and a multi-speciality hospital. This branch will enable the customers of the locality with their day-to-day banking needs and also form a focal point for a range of products & services like mortgages, other loans and investments. “

The branch will remain open from 9:30 am to 4.30 pm on Monday to Friday as well as on the first, third and fifth Saturday of the month.

It will offer a comprehensive range of accounts, deposits and loans including savings and current accounts, term deposits, auto, home, gold, personal and business loans along with credit cards. The branch also offers locker facility and services for NRIs.

ICICI Bank has 4,874 branches and 14,987 ATMs spread across the country at March 31, 2019. It has close to 350 branches and over 850 ATMs in Gujarat.

