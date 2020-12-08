iMobile Pay app serves as a payment app, enabling customers to make payments to any UPI ID or merchants and online recharges

ICICI Bank Corporate Office in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. (Credit: Sumedh/commonswiki)

India-based private sector bank ICICI Bank has modernised its mobile banking app iMobile Pay to offer payments and banking services to customers of any bank.

The iMobile Pay app offers a combination of facilities of a payment app, enabling customers to pay to any Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ID or merchants, pay bills and do online recharges.

The app offers the services based on instant banking services namely savings account, investments, loans, credit cards, gift cards, travel cards and others.

Also, iMobile Pay enables users to transfer money to any bank account, payment app and digital wallet.

ICICI Bank executive director Anup Bagchi said: “ICICI Bank has always been at the forefront of introducing pioneering innovations. These innovations have played a key role in transforming the way digital India banks. In line with this rich tradition, we introduced the country’s first mobile banking app, iMobile, in 2008.

“In the recent past, we have captured two user insights while interacting with them. One, many of them, who are not our customers, are keen to use iMobile. Two, customers are tired of using multiple apps for difference purposes and they really want to know if an app can take care of all banking and payments requirements.”

iMobile Pay offers ‘pay to contacts’ to enable users see UPI IDs of their contacts

The bank said that its iMobile Pay offers ‘pay to contacts’, an important feature that enables users to automatically see the UPI IDs of their phone book contacts, related to any payment app and digital wallet, registered on the ICICI Bank UPI ID network.

The unique functionality is said to offer users a significant convenience of inter-operability, as they no longer have to remember the UPI IDs and can easily transfer money across payment app and digital wallet.

ICICI Bank said that its iMobile Pay will extend the scope of mobile banking apps which are previously restricted to only the customers of the respective banks.

Also, it would eliminate the need for maintaining multiple apps for payments and banking, and helps customers to undertake all transactions.

Bagchi added: “Armed with these insights, we are delighted to extend the ambit of our mobile banking app. Now on, customers of any bank can experience the ease, speed and safety of our mobile banking app.

“They can link all their bank accounts to this app. It means they can continue to bank with any bank and still use ‘iMobile Pay’ for all their digital transactions.

“Also, they can undertake all transactions, which they were so far doing through a gamut of payments app, through this app. We believe that users will like this innovation as it offers them the unique benefit of payment apps and banking apps in one single place.”