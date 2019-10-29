HyperPay is the first payment service provider in the Middle East to enable online merchants to accept UnionPay cards across the MENA region

Image: UnionPay offers convenience and safety for cross-border online payments. Photo: Courtesy of PRNewsfoto/UnionPay International.

Online payment solutions provider HyperPay has established a new partnership with UnionPay International to enable fast and secure cross-border online payments in the MENA region.

According to the company, the new partnership with UnionPay is part of plans to grow its offerings and expand the global payment network for merchants.

HyperPay CEO Muhannad Ebwini said: “As MENA’s trusted payment service provider, we earned our reputation by being quick to respond to the changing needs of our partners.

“As we continue to actively work on expanding our network of global payment methods, HyperPay will be the first Middle East based payment service provider to integrate the UPOP solutions, making the service available to thousands of our online merchants, starting in Saudi Arabia and extending the service across the MENA region.”

UnionPay offers convenience and safety for cross-border online payments

The new collaboration is aimed at enabling online merchants to accept UnionPay Online Payment (UPOP), develop their user base and expand into the Chinese consumer market.

Based on the 120% increase in transaction volume of online payments in the Middle East using UnionPay cards in the first half of 2019, UPOP is thought to offer convenience and safety for cross-border online payments.

HyperPay was established in 2014 as a payment service provider in the MENA region, and offers a range of smart online payment processing solutions, making use of advanced technology platforms.

The company claims that it can easily integrate with any platform, and allows the merchants to start accepting and optimising their payments quickly.

UnionPay International, a subsidiary of China UnionPay, is said to be the largest card payment organisation in the world offering mobile and online payments.

The firm has established collaborations with more than 2,000 institutions across the world to enable card acceptance in 177 countries and regions with issuance in 58 countries and regions.

UnionPay International Middle East country manager Hany Al Deeb said: “We at UnionPay International Middle East are committed to providing safe and convenient offline as well as online payment services to our global cardholders visiting the Middle East region.

“In Saudi Arabia, for example, UnionPay cards are already accepted at over 60,000 point-of-sale terminals and half of the local ATMs. This partnership will further improve UnionPay’s online acceptance in the region, and will also benefit HyperPay’s online merchants, as they can now accept payments from the continuously expanding market of UnionPay credit and debit cardholders.”