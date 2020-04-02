Powered by AI and machine learning, HSBC VisionGo will help SMEs with timely business insights apart from providing a knowledge-sharing environment for like-minded entrepreneurs

HSBC Hong Kong releases beta version of HSBC VisionGo. (Credit: 鄒延/Wikimedia Commons)

HSBC Hong Kong has released the beta version of HSBC VisionGo, a digital community platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies, which has been developed to connect small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the region.

The digital platform is also designed to help the SMEs with timely business insights apart from providing a knowledge-sharing environment for like-minded entrepreneurs.

SMEs connected on the HSBC VisionGo platform can explore business opportunities and exchange ideas with their peers via online consultation sessions and workshops. Experts from HSBC are also said to join the events to offer insights to participants for optimising and scaling their businesses.

All SMEs, start-ups and prospective entrepreneurs across Hong Kong can avail HSBC VisionGo. According to the bank, non-HSBC customers are also welcome to sign up for the digital community platform.

The platform by using AI and machine learning curates relevant content for its SME users based on their choices and reading history.

According to HSBC Hong Kong, users can access an expanding database of resources across a wide range of business-related topics, that include finance, legal, marketing, and technology.

The bank said that around 500 original articles contributed by industry professionals and entrepreneurs are available on the HSBC VisionGo platform from start.

The platform is expected to be regularly enriched with new content, which will cover responses of various companies to the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak apart from tips regarding the Special 100% Loan Guarantee under the SME Financing Guarantee Scheme (SFGS), said HSBC Hong Kong.

HSBC VisionGo will complement HSBC Hong Kong’s banking services

HSBC Hong Kong commercial banking head Terence Chiu said: “The SME community is key to Hong Kong’s economy. HSBC understands they need more than just financial support.

“HSBC VisionGo complements our banking services by offering a business network and powerful knowledge base catered to the needs of SME owners and start-ups.

“After months of preparation, we decided to unveil this digital platform in beta for companies to virtually connect and exchange practical ideas – at a time when we must come together to support each other.”