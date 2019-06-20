HSBC Bank USA, N.A., (HSBC), part of the HSBC Group, one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations, today announced that it has launched a digital home lending experience powered by Roostify.

Image: HSBC USA headquarters in New York City. Photo: courtesy of Tzlil360up/Wikipedia.org.

The partnership provides customers with a digital loan transaction experience that is faster, easier and less stressful than before, while enabling HSBC to process and close loans more efficiently with fewer manual touches.

“Digital plays a crucial role in supporting, enabling and driving our ambition of customer experience-led growth,” said Raman Muralidharan, Head of Mortgage, Retail Banking and Wealth Management, HSBC Bank. “Customers are looking for the same ease-of-use and convenience for large transactions like financing a home that they’ve come to expect in other buying experiences. Roostify is able to accelerate our deployment timeframe with a solution that provides a superior experience for our customers and our mortgage consultants.”

The platform offers a streamlined loan application and fulfillment process for home buyers and owners during a purchase or refinance. Customers are able to submit a loan request online, share documents digitally and securely, and track the status of their loans from application through to closing, in real time. Roostify integrates with HSBC’s loan origination system, allowing the bank’s lending team to more easily transfer information and more effectively communicate with customers, driving quality and efficiency in the loan-origination process.

“HSBC has been a great partner in driving innovation to improve their customer experience,” said Rajesh Bhat, CEO and Co-Founder of Roostify. “Information exchange is a vital part of the home-buying experience, and it can be a game changer when done right. This solution provides HSBC’s customers with a modern, improved way of applying for and closing a mortgage and delivers transparency to both the customer and lending team from start to finish, for an optimal experience.”

Source: Company Press Release