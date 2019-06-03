Heartland Financial USA has introduced an online account opening opportunity in the business deposit products category.

Image: Heartland introduces online account opening facility for businesses. Photo: Courtesy of Gerd Altmann/Pixabay.

With Heartland Financial’s new facility, business customers will now be able to open checking, savings and money market accounts online. The new solution is said to complement the company’s online account opening in the consumer deposits category.

Heartland president and CEO Bruce Lee said: “Businesses are the heart and soul of our community, and we are excited to launch this service. Business owners are busy, and we’ve worked to make our online process convenient and easy to use.”

Lee continued saying: “Online account opening for businesses is only offered by a few banks in the U.S.

“The benefits of our local community banking model, coupled with the technology of online account opening for businesses, gives us a unique competitive advantage and fulfills our commitment to provide the Big Bank Punch, with the Community Bank Touch.”

Heartland Financial board chairman Lynn H. ‘Tut’ Fuller who oversees digital strategy for all of Heartland, said: “We believe business demands in the online channel follow the lead of individual consumers.

“Businesses look for an online experience that is just as cutting edge as other high-tech companies such as Amazon or Apple. As an organization, we are committed to making our services available to customers when and where they want them. Convenience is becoming a service standard.”

Last month, Heartland completed merger with Blue Valley Ban Corp (BVBC), headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Established in 1989, Bank of Blue Valley serves Johnson County and the greater Kansas City with five branches.

After the merger, Heartland combined Blue Valley Ban Corp with subsidiary Morrill & Janes Bank. The combined bank will operate under the brand name Bank of Blue Valley.

Heartland offers banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, and insurance services to individuals and businesses.

With the acquisition of Bank of Blue Valley, Heartland has 119 banking locations serving 88 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California.