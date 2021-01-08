Acquisition of Swype at Work and partnership with Net at Work will help FortisPay integrate payment across various ERP and e-commerce platforms

FortisPay Acquires Swype at Work. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.)

Fortis Payment Systems (FortisPay) has acquired Swype at Work (Swype) and entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Swype’ affiliate firm Net at Work.

With the acquisition, FortisPay is expected to expand its offerings into new B2B and middle markets across the North America region.

Also, the acquisition is expected to leverage Net at Work’s expertise in ERP and e-commerce integration with FortisPay’s experience in payments, and providing customised solutions that facilitate easy integration into complex solutions.

FortisPay CEO Jimmy Nafso said: “Today’s announcement signals our further commitment to providing businesses, developers, and VARs with flexible payment solutions that are tailored to the way they work.

“The Swype acquisition is as equally important as the partnership with Net at Work. Net at Work has the industry’s most respected team of ERP and e-commerce specialists and will help us extend our value proposition to new markets.”

FortisPay provides payment technology and merchant solutions

FortisPay is engaged in providing payment technology and merchant solutions. Its Zeamster commerce platform enables software developers and business technology integrators.

Zeamster is said to deliver multi-channel processing capabilities, cloud EMV with point-to-point encryption, recurring commerce functionality, integrated invoicing, and cost optimisation, addressing the needs of the middle market.

Swype is expected to enable FortisPay to extend Zeamster’s functionality to wide range of business technology markets, and improve payment processes.

Net at Work team supports more than 6,000 firms in making software, systems, and people work together in achieving their core organisational goals.

The firm offers services and solutions including ERP, CRM, Employer Solutions, e-commerce, Payments, to Cloud, and IT Managed Services.

Net at Work co-president Alex Solomon said: “This is a particularly exciting development for Net at Work and our customers. FortisPay is the preeminent payment company in the SMB space serving all types of middle-market companies, they understand partner enablement and are a perfect complement to our broad ERP and e-commerce expertise.

“Partnering with FortisPay gives our customers the benefit of their 20 years of payment experience and their customers the benefit of our extensive ERP and e-commerce expertise, allowing both to unleash the power of their business.”