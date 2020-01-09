DNA is a unified core account processing platform that enables financial institutions to offer personalised service and product offerings

Fiserv offers DNA platform for Verve and Landmark Credit Unions. (Credit: Pixabay/hamonazaryan1)

US Credit Unions Verve and Landmark have established collaboration with financial technology solutions provider Fiserv, to use its modern core account processing platform DNA.

DNA is a unified core account processing platform that enables financial institutions to offer personalised service and product offerings, through a global view of member relationships.

Fiserv said that its DNA platform has been designed to incorporate an open architecture, which facilitates financial institutions to easily integrate with other solutions, digitise products and services, and extend its capabilities with downloadable DNAapps.

Fiserv executive vice president and senior president Byron Vielehr said: “Our aim is to make every experience at every credit union we work with matter – and that aligns directly with Verve’s strategic vision.

“The strong retail and commercial functionality of DNA helps growth-minded credit unions meet member needs for new services and allows their employees to interact and deliver meaningful experiences in a frictionless way.”

The open architecture and APIs of DNA along with its capability to combine member, business and mortgage loan servicing, are said to offer a global view of member relationships.

In addition, Landmark Credit Union said that based on the long-term relationship with Fiserv, it has selected DNA as its new core account processing platform.

Landmark was established in 1933, and has more than 720 employees, serving over 350,000 members at 32 locations throughout Southern Wisconsin region. The firm holds more than $4.3bn in assets.

Landmark Credit Union chief information officer Steve Hannan said: “As we have grown in size and scale, what we want to do and provide our members has become more complex. With Fiserv and DNA, we’ll have a flexible, scalable and extensible core system that will help us meet the current and future needs of our members and associates.”

Verve was originally founded in 1937 as Wisconsin Axle Credit Union and rebranded in 2014, following a merger with two other credit unions. Currently, the firm operates from 21 locations through more than 66,000 members, and holds more than over $1.2bn in assets.

Verve chief marketing and strategy officer Karrie Drobnick said: “We want to be in a position to offer our members services before they realize they need them. Fiserv and DNA will expedite our ability to do that, whether it’s through Fiserv or a third-party solution.

“This is just one of the areas where we have valuable strategic alignment with the Fiserv team. We both put member experience at the center of what we do.”