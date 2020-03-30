Euronext is convinced of the strong industrial benefits that a combination between BME and Euronext would bring to the Spanish capital markets and the wider European capital markets

Euronext premises in Paris. (Credit: Euronext)

Euronext has been reviewing in detail a potential offer for Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (“BME”). Euronext has analysed all the available facts and data, including market and competitive conditions.

Euronext is convinced of the strong industrial benefits that a combination between BME and Euronext would bring to the Spanish capital markets and the wider European capital markets, in particular to build the backbone of the Capital Markets Union within the European Union.

However, after careful consideration, Euronext announces today that it does not intend to make an offer for BME.

Euronext considers that the financial terms of a potential competing offer, despite the significant potential synergies, would not be compatible with value creation and adequate return on invested capital for Euronext shareholders.

Euronext remains committed to its ambition to build the leading pan-European market infrastructure, and to seize attractive growth opportunities in line with its financial discipline. Strong operating performance, disciplined deployment of capital and open federal model remain key features of the Euronext strategy “Let’s Grow Together 2022”.

