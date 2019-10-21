Ms Straathof has worked at Rabobank since 1995, with roles in the Netherlands, UK, US, Indonesia and the Republic of Ireland

Image: EBRD has appointed Annemarie Straathof as its new vice president, risk and compliance and chief risk officer. Photo: courtesy of The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has appointed Annemarie Straathof as its new vice president, risk and compliance and chief risk officer.

A national of the Netherlands, Ms Straathof replaces Betsy Nelson, who is retiring later this year. She will take up her position in December.

She joins the EBRD from Rabobank Europe, based in London, where she is currently Chief Financial Officer. She will be a member of the EBRD’s Executive Committee, the Bank’s most senior management team.

EBRD President Sir Suma Chakrabarti said, “We are very pleased that Annemarie [Straathof] is joining the EBRD. Her very broad experience and outstanding personal qualities will make a crucial contribution to the EBRD as it enters its next five-year strategy cycle.”

Ms Straathof has worked at Rabobank since 1995, with roles in the Netherlands, UK, USA, Indonesia and the Republic of Ireland. She began her career as an options trader in Amsterdam.

Ms Straathof has many years of experience working in risk management internationally. She rose to become Chief Financial & Risk Officer, and Deputy CEO, for Rabobank in Indonesia, and was then appointed Chief Financial Officer Europe in 2014.

Source: Company Press Release