Deutsche Börse expects to move closer to the sources of trading interest in the buy side value chain, with the acquisition

Trading hall at Deutsche Börse (Credit: Wikipedia.org/Dontworry.)

Deutsche Börse has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Quantitative Brokers, an analytics provider for financial markets, for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 2008, Quantitative Brokers offers execution algorithms and data-driven analytics for financial markets including futures, options and interest rates.

It operates from New York, London, Sydney and Chennai and is claimed to be a major player in innovation in the market for intelligent, electronic execution services.

The algorithms, simulation tools and analytics offered by Quantitative Brokers are touted to be used by some of the largest institutional investors.

Quantitative Brokers is claimed to have developed its algorithms for both central limit order books and OTC liquidity streams and are available through major execution and order management systems used by the buy side, banks and brokerage houses.

Deutsche Börse trading & clearing division head and executive board member Thomas Book said: “We are investing in a growth business with a renowned, innovative and leading quant team delivering a unique set of competencies in algorithmic execution.

“The exciting QB platform and team are a perfect fit with both our existing business and our long-term strategic perspective.”

With the deal, Deutsche Börse expects to move closer to the sources of trading interest in the buy side value chain, contributing to the Trading & Clearing division’s buy side focused growth initiatives.

It will also contribute to its Exchange Traded Derivatives segment, accelerating buy side product adaptation and order flow attraction.

Quantitative Brokers’ quant team is expected to complement Deutsche Börse’s drive to expand its data and analytics services.

Quantitative Brokers CEO and co-founder Christian Hauff said: “The QB team is thrilled to join Deutsche Börse’s portfolio of strategic companies to further accelerate our institutional client uptake and global expansion across markets and asset classes.

“Our partnership with a 30 billion-dollar, global, multi-asset exchange group will provide even greater momentum to our growth plans.”

After the deal is closed, the founders of Quantitative Brokers will retain significant portions of their shareholdings and will continue in their respective roles, Christian Hauff as CEO and Robert Almgren as chief scientist.

For this year, Quantitative Brokers’ revenue is expected to be around $25m.

Last April, Deutsche Börse had agreed to acquire Axioma, a provider of enterprise risk management, portfolio management, and regulatory reporting solutions, for $850m.