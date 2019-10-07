CSC's New Platform Offers More Convenience and Secure Digital Payments while Increasing Machine Uptime through Cashless Technology

Image: CSC ServiceWorks showcases new cashless technology platform from USA Technologies at NACS Show. Photo: courtesy of Free-Photos from Pixabay.

CSC ServiceWorks (“CSC”), the leading provider of laundry solutions and air vending services across the United States, Canada, and Europe, is showcasing for the first time its new cashless payments solution during the NACS Show taking place October 1-4 in Atlanta, Georgia. In partnership with USA Technologies, Inc. (“USAT”), a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market, CSC ServiceWorks’ new platform upgrades the company’s air machine technology with USAT’s ePort Cashless Reader and USA Live reporting software, offering its clients a convenient and secure experience while increasing machine uptime. CSC is showcasing the technology in booth #6043.

During the show, CSC is demonstrating how its new technology platform offers clients greater payment flexibility including mobile wallets, EMV contact and contactless payment acceptance for enhanced security, remote monitoring to improve machine uptime and service quality, heightened sales reporting capabilities and enhanced customer loyalty programs. CSC is installing the new ePort Cashless Readers on all new machines as well as updating the technology on other machines.

“At CSC, we are committed to continuously advancing our technology in ways that enable our clients to increase revenue while significantly enhancing the experience they offer their customers,” said Tony Sculthorpe, Chief Commercial Officer at CSC ServiceWorks. “By upgrading our machines with the ePort Connect and USA Live reporting software, we are offering a more modern and secure platform that minimizes downtime and operating costs.”

“CSC ServiceWorks is a forward-thinking company that is driving industry innovation through better payment experiences for consumers and more streamlined operations on the back end,” said Stephen P. Herbert, Chief Executive Officer, USA Technologies. “We’re thrilled to be working with CSC and have this new technology showcased at the NACS Show.”

Source: Company Press Release