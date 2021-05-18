New hires reflect the bank's strategy to invest in a strong pool of world-class in-house local technology talent

Credit Suisse headquarters in Zürich. (Credit: Roland zh/Wikipedia.)

Credit Suisse plans to hire over 1,000 IT employees in India this year, underscoring its continued commitment to its presence in the country and its vision to establish India as a center for technology innovation across the bank globally. The hires will comprise of developers and engineers who have capabilities in emerging technologies such as Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, Cloud, API Development, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence that are anchored in Agile and DevOps delivery methods, to support the bank’s digital aspirations.

This is a continuation of Credit Suisse’s India growth strategy that has seen the bank hire 2,000 IT employees in the last three years. Credit Suisse’s goal is to leverage the large pool of skilled technology talent available in India, to further enhance its in-house core capabilities. The bank is focused on nurturing local leaders within India IT and basing global roles in the country that have accountability and ownership for end-to-end delivery of IT solutions and services to the bank’s businesses around the world. India now accounts for nearly 25% of the bank’s global IT staff, the largest footprint of any Credit Suisse location globally.

John Burns, Head India IT and Senior Franchise Officer, Pune, said: “This year’s hiring plan highlights our continued commitment to India, particularly to Maharashtra, and supports Credit Suisse’s vision to establish our operations here as a global technological hub. To support the growth of our IT presence in India, we believe empowering our employees to lead global delivery and drive innovative solutions enhances value creation and productivity for the bank globally.”

Prashant Bhatnagar, Global Head of Experienced Recruiting for Technology, said: “As we continue to build our footprint in India, we want to attract the best IT talent to join our vibrant community of professionals. We provide our employees with a dynamic environment that fosters skills development and knowledge-sharing, and we provide opportunities for engineers and developers to be at the forefront of technology and innovation.”

Over the years, Credit Suisse India IT has successfully delivered new technology capability to the bank while maintaining a strong focus on system stability and security while maximizing operational efficiency. The hiring ambitions for 2021 will play a critical role in delivering the bank to its clients, ensuring a digitization-ready architecture, a robust platform, adoption of IT best practices and technologies, and an empowered engineering workforce.

Credit Suisse’s IT leadership is committed to driving an engineering mindset and a culture of innovation. As part of its recruitment program to attract the best technology talent, the bank hires from premier engineering and management colleges in India, with a focus on entry level talent who have up to one year of experience. Credit Suisse also offers an intensive Technical Analyst (TA) Program, an industry leading career starter program that targets the best applicants from top tier technology schools. Nearly 100 TAs across the 2-year rolling program are able to gain exposure to the latest technologies within an environment that fosters building of knowledge in financial services. With over 40% women, the program also serves as a launch pad for high quality female technology talent. TAs have the opportunity to organize large scale global events held by the bank such as CodeIT Suisse and Global Coding Challenge, hosting nearly 20,000 participants from the best universities across the world.

As an employer of choice, Credit Suisse is fully committed to diversity and inclusion, and enhancing its culture of collaboration to foster skills development and knowledge-sharing.

John Burns added: “The pandemic has accelerated the use of digital solutions across many areas. We have effectively employed collaboration tools to enable seamless external and internal communication to support teamwork and effective delivery.”

As India continues to battle the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Credit Suisse recently committed INR 7.5 crores (USD 1 million) in aid to Concern India Foundation and GiveIndia, to provide assistance to hospitals in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Bangalore for the procurement of critical medical supplies. This commitment is in addition to a fundraising appeal launched among its staff, matched by the bank through a separate donation, which has raised more than INR 2.8 crores (USD 370,000) so far for GiveIndia’s India Covid Response Fund. The bank continues to prioritize the health and wellbeing of its staff with ongoing measures that include a virtual and contactless new joiner onboarding process, flexible remote working arrangements, a ‘Working Parents Support Program,’ paid family leave, and 24×7 helplines and wellness coaching to ensure employees and their families are well-supported through the pandemic.

